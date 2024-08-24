Ankara denies any agreement on the withdrawal of Turkish forces from Iraq

The statement clarified that both sides will establish two military coordination centers in Baghdad and Beshir, located in the Nineveh Governorate. According to Kanal8, the Anti-Disinformation Center of the Turkish Communications Directorate issued a statement denying any agreement reached on the withdrawal of Turkish forces from Iraq.

Turkey Today, citing Turkish news agency reports, stated that all information circulated by various media outlets regarding an agreement between Ankara and Baghdad for the withdrawal of the Turkish military from Iraq is false.

The statement explained that the agreement between Iraq and Turkey focuses on establishing a security coordination center in Baghdad, as well as a training and coordination center in Beshir.

The statement emphasized that the opening of these two centers aims to combat the threat posed by terrorist organizations, maintain security and stability in the region, and uphold the sovereignty of both countries.