Iranian president to visit Iraq to sign agreements

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Iraq Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh told IRNA that the Iranian president is scheduled to visit Iraq at the invitation of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani.

He said that the memoranda of understanding, which were supposed to be signed by the presidents of the two countries during the scheduled visit of the late president Ibrahim Raisi, will be signed during the upcoming visit of Pezeshkian to Iraq.

Al-e Sadegh expressed hope that Pezeshkian's visit to Iraq would contribute to the development of relations between the two neighboring states at all political, economic, and cultural levels.