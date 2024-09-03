Turkey launches fresh airstrikes on PKK in Kurdistan Region

The defense ministry said it had struck “20 targets” in Asos, Gara, Hakurk, Metina, Qandil and Zap.

It alleged they were “caves, bunkers, shelters, depots and installations” used by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has fought for Kurdish rights an on-off insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984. It is designated as a terrorist organization by Ankara and its Western allies.

The Turkish army, whose incursions into Iraq are regularly condemned by Baghdad, said it had killed “numerous” militants in its latest assault.

On Saturday Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey was determined to “eliminate” separatists, arguing that they were a threat to both his country and Iraq.

The PKK has a number of rear bases in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region.