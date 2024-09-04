History of Kurdistan Region's two ruling parties is full of failure: Sirwe Abdulwahid

She wrote: "The proverb 'The pot calls the kettle black' perfectly describes these two parties."

According to the Al-Ahad News Agency, Abdulwahid also said: "The only truth that the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) agree on is that they accuse each other of theft, corruption, and being mercenaries for others."

She emphasized: "Citizens of Iraqi Kurdistan can only believe these two parties when they accuse each other of theft, corruption, and being mercenaries, because their history is riddled with failure and defeat. The proverb 'The pot calls the kettle black' perfectly fits them."