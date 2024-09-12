14 Memoranda of Understanding Signed with Iraq: Pezeshkian

On September 11, 2024, the President stated in a press conference with the Iraqi Prime Minister: "We had excellent meetings with the esteemed Prime Minister and President of Iraq. It was a great opportunity for me to visit our friendly and brotherly nation of Iraq on my first foreign trip as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized: "The 14 cooperation agreements signed between Iran and Iraq mark the beginning of a path towards expanded collaboration between the two nations. We discussed the geopolitical conditions of both countries; both nations serve as the connection point between Europe and Asia. Both sides discussed the formation of a committee of experts in this field, and strategic and long-term plans that will lead to greater cooperation between the two countries." The President added: "We need to implement security cooperation agreements between the two countries to combat terrorists and enemies, those who have targeted regional stability and security in the past. Cooperation will increase to counter Daesh terrorism and combat smuggling."