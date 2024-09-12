Shia Coordination Framework demands a timeline for Turkish withdrawal from Iraq

The Shia Coordination Framework rejected the "security agreement" signed between Iraq and Turkey, demanding a timeline for Turkish withdrawal from Iraq.

In a statement released following a meeting of the Iraqi Prime Minister and the head of the Popular Mobilization Forces, the need to preserve Iraq's sovereignty and counter foreign interference was emphasized.

According to a special source from the Iraqi network Al-Ahad, a meeting was held between Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, the Iraqi Prime Minister, and Falih al-Fayyadh, the head of the Popular Mobilization Forces, within the framework of the Shia Coordination Framework.

At this meeting, a statement regarding the "security agreement" signed between Iraq and Turkey was issued.

The statement from the Shia Coordination Framework reads: "We will not allow the illegal military presence of Turkey in Iraqi territory to become legalized."

The statement also stressed the importance of protecting Iraq's sovereignty and combating any foreign intervention that jeopardizes national security.

This agreement is illegal!

The statement, while emphasizing the need to respect the territorial integrity and sovereign rights of Iraq, also called for a specific date for Turkey's withdrawal from Iraqi soil.

"The Coordination Framework strongly opposes the establishment of a Turkish security center within Iraqi borders and the control of certain areas by Turkish occupation forces. Turkish forces must operate in accordance with Iraqi laws. This agreement between Iraq and Turkey must be transparent and clear, and should not become a tool to support the illegal presence of the Turkish army."