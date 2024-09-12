Iranian President Pezeshkian Meets Iraqi President Rashid

Upon his arrival at Baghdad airport, Pezeshkian was officially welcomed by Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, the Prime Minister of Iraq, before proceeding to the Presidential Palace.

The President of Iran's trip to Iraq lasted for three days.

Accompanying the President of Iran on his first foreign trip were Jafar Ghaem Panahi, Deputy Executive Director of the President's Office; Mohsen Haji Mirzaei, Head of the President's Office; Abbas Araqchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Abdolnaser Hemmati, Minister of Economy; Farzaneh Sadeq, Minister of Roads and Urban Development; Mohammad Reza Farzin, Governor of the Central Bank; and Mehdi Sanaei, Deputy Political Advisor to the President.