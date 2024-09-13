Iran, Iraq sign media cooperation document

As part of President Pezeshkian's first state visit since taking office, a cooperation document was inked between Tehran and Baghdad in the media sector.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Iraq signed the cooperation document on Friday.

The document states that both sides will collaborate on media initiatives by forming a joint working group.

The two countries will develop content production, cover the Arbaeen ritual, establish media representative offices in each other's soils, facilitate media board visits, promote media studies, and produce joint content to support the oppressed Palestinians and their historical rights to occupied Palestine.

President Pezeshkian’s visit to Iraq was his first foreign visit since taking office on July 30, signaling the significance of relations between the two neighboring countries.