Envoy says KRG ready to release imprisoned Iranian nationals

In an interview with Tasnim News Agency, the ambassador praised the outcomes of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's visit to Iraq, emphasizing the importance of bolstering ties between Iran and the autonomous Kurdistan Region.

Ambassador Al-e Sadeq highlighted the significance of the president’s trip to the Kurdish cities of Erbil and Sulaimani, where discussions focused on the full implementation of a security agreement between Iran and Iraq.

The envoy stressed that officials in both Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) have pledged that no part of the region's soil will be used for any activities that could threaten Iran’s security.

During the visit, the Iranian and KRG officials also addressed economic cooperation, focusing on removing obstacles to ongoing and future projects between the two sides.

Discussions covered the expansion of economic ties, including the export of Iranian engineering and technical services to the Kurdistan Region. Al-e Sadeq noted that the talks were productive and aimed at strengthening mutual economic interests.

President Pezeshkian’s visit to Iraq marked his first official foreign trip since taking office, underlining the importance of Iraq as a regional partner for Iran. In Baghdad, the Iranian president held high-level talks with Iraq’s president and prime minister, culminating in the signing of 14 cooperation agreements that span various sectors. These documents are expected to deepen the bilateral relationship and enhance cooperation in fields such as trade, security, and infrastructure development.

The Iranian president’s visit to the Iraqi Kurdistan Region further reinforced Tehran’s commitment to regional stability and economic growth. He described cooperation for regional development as a cornerstone of his administration's foreign policy, emphasizing that Iran’s approach is rooted in fostering strong ties with its neighbors.