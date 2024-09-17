Turkish presidential office source: no agreement on Rrdogan-Assad meeting

The source dismissed reports of any agreements as mere stories.

According to the Hawar news agency, a source from the Turkish Presidential Office told the Russian news agency Novosti: "There is no agreement on the date or location of a meeting between Erdogan and Assad."

The source further stated that various stories about a meeting between the leaders of the two countries are being shared on social media, but no agreement has been reached so far.

The source emphasized that they will announce the date of the meeting when it is decided and when the details are finalized.