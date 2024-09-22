Turkish FM says a frozen war exists between Turkey and Syria

Fidan, in an interview with Turkish media, explained that this "frozen war" began with the Astana process and the agreement between Turkey and Russia in 2017.

He highlighted that Turkey is ready for a meeting between President Erdogan and Syrian President Assad, with indirect exchanges and ongoing negotiations at the intelligence and military levels between Ankara and Damascus.

Fidan emphasized that the situation between Turkey and Syria has been calm since the 2017 agreement and there has been no active fighting.

A frozen conflict, also known as a frozen war, is a situation in international relations where active armed conflict has ended, but there is no peace treaty or political framework to resolve the conflict.

This means the conflict could resume at any moment, creating a dangerous and unstable environment.