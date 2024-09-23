Ammar al-Hakim sympathizes with Iran over Tabas explosion

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Iran, as well as families of those who died in the coal mine explosion in (South) Khorasan province," Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim added.

In this difficult situation, “We express our condolences to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, government and the noble nation of Islamic Iran and also to the families of the victims who lost their loved ones in this tragic incident.”

The Leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement asked the God Almighty for the speedy recovery of the injured and wished patience and forbearance to families of the victims in the incident.

At least 51 people were killed following a gas explosion in a coal mine in Iran's South Khorasan province.

The incident occurred at around 21:00 local time on Saturday in one of the mines of Tabas city.