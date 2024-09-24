True peace is impossible without the withdrawal of Turkish forces from Syrian soil: MSD

The MSD emphasized that true peace is impossible without the withdrawal of Turkish forces from Syrian soil and an end to regional interference.

In its statement, the MSD urged all parties to work towards a comprehensive and just solution to the Syrian crisis.

The statement also stressed that true peace can only be achieved through a political solution that includes all Syrians, respects the rights of all Syrians, and implements democracy, diversity, and social justice.

The statement went on to say that in light of current global and regional conditions, a new path in international relations must be adopted, one based on cooperation and comprehensive support.

The MSD also called on the international community to support efforts to find a political solution in Syria and to strengthen dialogue and mediation mechanisms to resolve conflicts through peaceful means.

The statement concluded by emphasizing that true peace is only possible with an end to the Turkish presence in Syria and a cessation of regional interference in the country.