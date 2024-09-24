Perwin Yousef and Ghrib Hassou elected as new PYD co-chairs

The Congress, which marked the 21st anniversary of the PYD's founding, took place in the city of Hasakah on September 21st, with 700 PYD representatives and delegates from various institutions and entities in northern and eastern Syria in attendance.

Yousef and Hassou were elected as the new co-chairs at the Congress' conclusion, replacing previous co-chairs Salih Muslim and Asiya Abdullah.

The Congress concluded with a vote to elect 90 members of the PYD's General Assembly.