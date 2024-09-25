Iraqi foreign minister calls for strong response to Israel's warmongering actions

The Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, has called for a serious response to Israel's provocative actions, warning that the entire region is under the threat of flames and the danger could spread to other countries. According to the news outlet 7 Roj, Hussein stated that there is "an international failure to address the violations committed by Israel."

He declared that Iraq stands in solidarity with its brothers and sisters in Palestine and Lebanon. "The entire region is under fire, which imposes great challenges on everyone," Hussein stated.

He continued, emphasizing that the danger lurks for other countries if necessary international pressure isn't applied. "The logic of war currently dominates discourse, particularly from Israeli authorities, without any pressure from any international country."

The Iraqi Foreign Minister acknowledged the economic crisis gripping the Arab world, stating that it will directly impact the role of the Arab League. Therefore, he called for a collective effort to address the current crisis.