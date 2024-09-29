IV Moscow Kurdish Film Festival announces winners

The film "Horse" won in the Best Feature Film, the jury recognized "Daughters of the Sun" as Best Documentary Film, the film "Trivet" became Best Feature Short Film, and Carpenter was named Best Documentary Short Film.

The closing ceremony of the fourth term of the Kurdish film festival "Moscow" MKFF with the presence of "Karam Ghenzari", the president of this festival, Gulizer Ghenzari - Ina Tedjova, the director of this film event, members of the jury of various competitive sections, including; "Films" competition section, "Feature Documentary Films" competition section, "Documentary Short Films" competition section and "Fictional Short Films" competition section, a number of directors present at the festival, Kurds living in Russia and with the performance of "Andrey Birin" Russian theater and cinema actor, it was held at the Mosfilmovskaya cinema in Moscow, Russia, and the winners of different competitive sections were announced, and the "Golden Sun" crystal award and festival Certificate were awarded in five different sections, including; "The best fiction film", "The best documentary film", "The best short fiction film", "The best short documentary film" as well as the "Support of Kurdish cinema" award were given to the winners.

The performance of Kasyme Avdo

At the beginning of the ceremony, Kasyme Avdo performed for the guests and participants, playing the national instrument mey, immersing the guests and participants of the festival in the atmosphere of the great Kurdish culture.

Create a space for dialogue, exchange of knowledge and cultural experience

Before the awarding of prizes, the director of the festival, Inna Tedzhoeva, addressed the guests and participants of the festival.

“One of the most important tasks of our festival is to create a space for dialogue, exchange of knowledge and cultural experience. I am very pleased with the results of this year. The goals that we set for ourselves this year were achieved. Most importantly, the guests and viewers really liked the festival program, and we took another important step in the popularization of Kurdish cinema. Kurdish cinema is becoming more and more famous and in demand, and this is very important for us,” she noted.

The first prize was awarded by the festival's partner and sponsor, the Multimedia Agency. It was received by Bakhtiyar Panjei "for his heartfelt acting" in the film "Tapo".

The winners of the feature film Competition

The "Best Feature Film" was chosen by Russian director, screenwriter and producer Angelina Nikonova, actress and director Lyanka Gryu, and the jury was headed by the general producer of feature films and documentaries and series Maxim Dobromyslov.

According to Maxim Dobromyslov, all the films they watched were filled with pain and suffering, but at the same time, there was love in each of them - for the homeland, for a loved one, for life. "The main goal of your people is love," he especially noted.

The Certificate for the conceptual solution was awarded to the film "Mosul, My Home", directed by Adalet R. Garmiany.

The Certificate for the best female role was received by Parvin Rajabi, who played in the film "Transient Happiness" (directed by Sina Mohammed).

The jury named "The Horse" (directed by Made Omed) as the "Best Feature Film".

The award was received by director Made Omed.

The jury of the Full-Length Documentary Competition included journalist and director Mizgin Arsalan (United Kingdom) and journalist and director Thomas Sideris (Greece). The jury is chaired by director, screenwriter, producer of feature and documentary films, creator and head of the film company "Studio Avtor" Ivan Bolotnikov (Russia).

Thomas Sideris and Ivan Bolotnikov announced that the special Certificate will be awarded to the film "The Sorrowful River" (directed by Zana Nawzad Mahmud).

The award for "Best Documentary" goes to the film "Daughters of the Sun" by Reber Doski.

The competition of short fiction films was judged by director, producer and writer Nawzad Shekhany (Germany, Iraq), producer, director Fekri Baroshi (Kurdistan, Iraq). The jury chairperson was the general producer of the Telesto film company Elena Glikman.

As Elena Glikman noted, all the films were very deep and emotional, and at the same time very talentedly made.

Nawzad Shekhany and Elena Glikman announced that the films "Apple" and "Sura" would receive special jury Certificates. In addition, actress Maryam Bubani, who played the leading role in the film "Son", was also awarded a Certificate.

"Best Short Fiction Film" was "Trivet" (directed by Abdurrahim Karabulut & Mahsun Celayir).

The Short Documentary Competition was judged by director and screenwriter Shero Hinde from Syria, and actress Ruges Kirici from Turkey. The jury was chaired by editor Loghman Sokhanvar from Iran.

"The Carpenter" (directed by Khalil Sehragard) was recognized as "Best Short Documentary".

Prize for contribution to Kurdish cinema

The president of the Moscow Kurdish Film Festival Kerem Gerdenzeri announced the prize for contribution to Kurdish cinema. It was received by Kurdish director Hiner Saleem.