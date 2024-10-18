HDP leaders meet Selahattin Demirtas in Edirne Prison

The co-leaders of the HDP met with Demirtas and Selcuk Mizraklı, the co-mayor of Diyarbakır, at the Edirne Prison.

These two political leaders also visited Figen Yuksekdag, the former HDP co-chair, and Semra Guzel, the former MP of Diyarbakır, in the high-security prison in Kocaeli yesterday.

After these meetings, the HDP leaders declared that the imprisoned politicians are ready to cooperate for "achieving a dignified peace."

Buldan and Temelli also emphasized that the discussion of democratization and peace within prisons is a serious issue, adding: "Despite all the problems, our comrades hope that the heavy price they have paid will contribute to peace. We are also grateful for their valuable perspectives and expect that our imprisoned political friends will be able to contribute to this process in the future, outside of prison."