Sixth "general" parliament election of the Kurdistan Region begins

According to the news agency of Rudaw, voting will take place in 1266 polling stations. In Erbil, 498 polling stations will be active, in Sulaimani 477, in Duhok 264, and in Halabja 27.

One million and 15 thousand 888 people have received voter ID cards and are eligible to vote, while 925 thousand and 797 people are eligible without voter ID cards.

The number of voters in both the general and special elections is split by gender with 521 thousand 372 male voters and 494 thousand 216 female voters.