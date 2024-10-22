Nechirvan Barzani congratulates people of Kurdistan Region on election victory

Barzani said in a statement that he extended "heartfelt congratulations to the people of Kurdistan and all our communities on their success in the parliamentary elections.”

“These elections and the voting procedures represent significant advancements in securing the democratic journey of the people of Kurdistan," he said.

The Kurdistan Region held parliamentary elections on Sunday. Barzani, who is also deputy leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), oversaw his party win nearly twice as many votes as the runner-up Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), according to near total results reported by Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC).

"The collaborative efforts of all political parties to ensure the effective and seamless execution of this process are commendable and worthy of recognition. Ultimately, the true beneficiaries of this achievement are the people of Kurdistan," he added.

The legislature was downsized to 100 seats from 111 after a landmark Iraqi court ruling stripped the 11 seats reserved for ethnic and religious minorities. The court later reinstated a quota of five seats within the 100.

"The peaceful and orderly elections signify a notable achievement recognized globally,” noted Barzani, saying the people of Kurdistan “eagerly anticipate” a prompt government formation by the political parties “following the ratification of the results.”

The Kurdistan Region last held elections in 2018. After multiple postponements, Barzani in July set the date as October 20.

"A government that promotes stability, strengthens the economy, and advances rights are crucial for addressing current challenges and building our shared future," he added. “This effort requires unity, solidarity, and cooperation among all political factions and communities.”

Several foreign missions in the country welcomed the Region’s democratic processes.

The Delegation of the European Union to Iraq released a statement on Sunday, saying it "welcomes that parliamentary elections took place on 20 October in the Kurdistan Region."

The delegation noted that the elections had been "overdue for more than two years, reason for which the EU had strongly advocated for them to take place," urging all parties to form the new Kurdistan Regional government "in the interest of unity and stability of KRI [The Kurdistan Region of Iraq] and Iraq as a whole."

The US embassy in Iraq congratulated the Kurdistan Region and its political parties on "the successful completion" of the elections.

"Staff from U.S. Mission Iraq observed the electoral process at polling sites across the region on October 18 and 20. We commend the people of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region for their commitment to democracy," Ambassador Alina Romanowski said in a statement.

The UK consulate in Erbil also welcomed the process: "The high turnout is a strong message in support of the renewal of democratic legitimacy."

A total of 1,191 candidates contested for seats in the legislature. The polls had a 72 percent voter turnout, and over two million people across the Region cast their vote, according to IHEC.