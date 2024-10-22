New disputes arise between Sunnis and Kurds over Iraqi presidency

In an interview with the Al-Maaloumah news agency, Al-Dhari stated: "Sunni blocs have demanded that their Kurdish counterparts reinstate the original electoral equation, which allocated the presidency, currently held by the Kurds, to the Sunnis." He further explained that statements by some Sunni leaders expressing their willingness to cede the Speakership of the Council of Representatives to the Kurds in exchange for the presidency has created a new crisis between the two groups.Al-Dhari added: "Sunni blocs have consulted with other political parties in Iraq regarding this issue and are awaiting a response or the emergence of a new political crisis."
Mohammed Al-Dhari, a member of the Unified Al-Anbar Coalition in Iraq, has revealed new disputes between Sunni and Kurdish coalitions over the previously agreed upon political right to the Iraqi presidency.
News Code 159782
