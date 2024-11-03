Iran, Iraqi Kurdistan annual trade to reach $6b

Speaking at a conference on joint business and investment opportunities of Iran and Kurdistan region in Iran’s southwestern city of Ahvaz, Mostafa Abdulrahman Abdullah said: “We are trying to increase this figure with more communication and the signing of more memorandums of understanding.”

“The Kurdistan Region of Iraq is an old neighbor of Iran and has 12 official and semi-official borders with the Islamic Republic, through which commercial and economic exchanges are carried out,” he noted.