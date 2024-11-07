Iraqi Kurdish leaders congratulate Trump on US election victory

In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, President Barzani extended his "warmest congratulations to President Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance on their election victory."

"We look forward to working together to strengthen our partnership and deepen bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the United States," Nechirvan Barzani wrote.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani echoed these sentiments in a separate post, expressing his eagerness to "deepen the partnership between the Kurdistan Region and the United States and work together to promote peace and stability in the region."

The swift congratulatory messages from the Kurdish leadership came as Trump declared victory from Florida, where he announced his historic win and proclaimed himself America's 47th president.

In his victory speech, Trump also confirmed Republican control of both houses of Congress and outlined his priorities, including border security, while emphasising legal immigration pathways.

The Kurdish messages were notably among the first international congratulations to reach the president-elect, highlighting the eagerness of Kurdish leadership to maintain strong ties with the incoming US administration.

During his previous term, Trump maintained a significant military presence in the Kurdistan Region. However, his sudden withdrawal from parts of Syria in 2019 had raised concerns among Kurdish allies in the region.

Baghdad's central government has yet to offer congratulations to Donald Trump, but an official message by the Shi'ite-led administration is set to be given later in the day.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the November 6 US elections.

"I congratulate my friend Donald Trump, who won the presidential election in the US after a great struggle and was reelected," Erdogan said on X.