Stratfor Institute analyzes Erdogan's motive in seeking peace with Kurds

This, according to Stratfor, aims to pave the way for Erdogan's re-election in the 2028 Turkish presidential elections.

Recent statements from both President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Devlet Bahceli, leader of the ultranationalist Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and Erdogan's ally in government, have expressed interest in resuming peace talks with the Kurds. However, Stratfor views this offer as a ploy to entice the Dem Party.

Stratfor's analysis states that Erdogan is attempting to remove legal obstacles to his re-election bid in the 2028 presidential elections, requiring constitutional amendments.

Erdogan seeks to appease Dem Party with concessions, in exchange for their support in amending the constitution.

According to the American think tank, this new initiative may not succeed if the Kurdish party demands excessive concessions from Erdogan and, simultaneously, the PKK's armed wing intensifies its attacks.