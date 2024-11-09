Kurdistan Region premier, Iranian consul discuss bilateral cooperation

The meeting, held on Friday to mark Rashvandi’s departure from his post in Erbil, included discussions on areas of cooperation between Iran and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). Barzani expressed his appreciation for Rashvandi’s efforts during his tenure and wished him success in his future diplomatic assignments.

Rashvandi, for his part, congratulated the Kurdistan Region on the successful conduct of its recent parliamentary elections and expressed gratitude for the collaboration between the KRG and the Iranian consulate.

He also acknowledged the ongoing cooperation between Kurdish authorities and the Iranian diplomatic mission in Erbil.

In a separate meeting on Thursday, the Iranian consul general met with the Kurdistan Region’s minister of interior, continuing his efforts to strengthen ties between the two governments. The talks focused on security cooperation and other key areas of mutual interest.