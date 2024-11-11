Iran, Kurdistan Region discuss developing ties

During the meeting held at the end of Rashnoodi's mission in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq on Sunday, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest.

Barzani expressed gratitude for Rashnoodi's role in developing relations between the the Kurdistan Region and Iran, according to Mehr News Agency.

Rashnoudi had earlier reviewed bilateral issues in separate meetings with Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani and Minister of Interior Rebar Ahmed Khalid.

Masrour Barzani and Rashnoodi said that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's recent visit to the Kurdistan Region had laid the ground for further development of bilateral relations.

The Iranian diplomat congratulated the Kurdistan Region on the recent successful parliamentary elections.