Erdogan willing for another deal with Trump over Syrian Kurds - media reports

Some global media outlets have characterized Erdogan's congratulations and invitation as a desperate attempt to secure another deal with Trump regarding the Syrian Kurds.

Syrian Kurds have a bitter memory of Trump's first term (2016-2020), during which he ordered the withdrawal of 1,000 American troops from Kurdish-controlled regions in Syria. This allowed Erdogan to seize these areas, leading the Kurds to accuse Trump of betrayal.

Now, with Trump elected for another term (2024-2028), Erdogan was the first world leader to congratulate him and extend an invitation to visit Ankara. Interestingly, Erdogan also aims to remain Turkish president until 2028 and beyond. He is seeking a constitutional amendment to allow him three terms, mirroring Trump's potential to remain US president until 2032.

Reuters and the American publication Al-Monitor have interpreted Erdogan's eagerness to congratulate and invite Trump as a desire for a swift resolution to the Syrian Kurdish issue. They argue that Trump, unlike Joe Biden, is considered a friend to Erdogan and has a history of cooperating with him to weaken the Syrian Kurds. Erdogan hopes to persuade Trump to withdraw US forces from Syria, enabling a third direct Turkish military operation against the Kurds. However, Erdogan will have to wait until Trump's inauguration on January 20th.

Middle East Monitor and Breitbart have also commented on Erdogan's urgency to persuade Trump to distance himself from the Syrian Kurds and end military support for them.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nephew of former US president John F. Kennedy, stated in an interview with American journalist and commentator Tucker Carlson, that during the campaign, Trump had assured his generals that he would withdraw American forces from Kurdish-controlled regions in Syria, despite their warnings of potential casualties.