Iraq National Security Advisor, Kurdistan Region interior minister meet Iranian FM in Tehran

Al-Araji and Ahmed met with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Iraq's National Security Council issued a statement confirming Al-Araji's visit at the head of a high-ranking security delegation. Reber Ahmed, the Interior Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, was a member of the Iraqi delegation.

The Iraqi National Security Council stated that the trip was made at the behest of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani.