11 November 2024 - 15:17

Iraq National Security Advisor, Kurdistan Region interior minister meet Iranian FM in Tehran

Iraq National Security Advisor, Kurdistan Region interior minister meet Iranian FM in Tehran

On Sunday, November 12, Qasim Al-Araji, Iraq's National Security Advisor, and Reber Ahmed, the Interior Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, arrived in Tehran along with a security delegation.

Al-Araji and Ahmed met with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Iraq's National Security Council issued a statement confirming Al-Araji's visit at the head of a high-ranking security delegation. Reber Ahmed, the Interior Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, was a member of the Iraqi delegation.
The Iraqi National Security Council stated that the trip was made at the behest of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani.

News Code 159807

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha