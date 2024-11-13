Iran praises Kurdistan Region and Iraq for implementing security agreement

According to Diraw Media, the meeting discussed the joint security agreement between Iran and Iraq, including the details of its implementation. This agreement concerns the disarmament and resettlement of members of Iranian opposition groups in camps within the Kurdistan Region.

A statement issued by Iraq's National Security Council following the meeting confirmed the agreement reached regarding the implementation of the agreement's provisions.

These agreements, along with other unspecified security provisions, have been recently reported by Iranian media close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

These reports claim that the Kurdistan Region has been obliged to hand over several leaders of Iranian opposition groups to Iran as part of the agreement. The Iranian side, during the meeting with the joint security delegation from Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region, expressed gratitude for the role of the Iraqi government and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, as well as the role of the Kurdistan Regional Government, in implementing the security agreement between the two countries.

In addition to discussions on security issues and border control, the Iraqi and Kurdistan delegations exchanged views with the Secretary General of Iran's National Security Council regarding the expanding developments in the Middle East.

Both sides emphasized the need for international awareness to stop the spread of these conflicts.

After the meeting, Qasim Al-Araji met with Esmail Qaani, the commander of the Quds Force of the IRGC. However, based on the released images from this meeting, it appears that Reber Ahmed and Hiwa Ahmed were not present during the meeting.