11th Duhok International Film Festival to be held with Indian Cinema Focus

According to Mansour Jahani, an independent and international cinema journalist, presided by Amir Ali Mohammed Tahir and artistic management by the Kurdish director, Shawkat Amin Korki, the 11th round of Duhok International Film Festival is set to be held on 9-16 December, 2024, at Duhok University's congregation hall and the Duhok Mall Cineplex in Duhok, Kurdistan Region. Heralding the motto of Sports, this edition of Duhok will showcase 107 films by directors of different geographical backgrounds, in a variety of formats such as feature films, shorts, and documentaries in the two categories of competition and out-of-competition.

The first press conference of the 11th Duhok international film festival was held in the Panorama Azadi hall in the city of Duhok, with the presence of directors of various departments of this cinema event and mass media journalists, and Massoud Arif, the official spokesperson of this festival, stated in a press conference, that every year, at the same time as the Duhok international film festival, two things, including; the promotion and development of cinema and the development of the festival and culture of Duhok, "as well as the development of art in general and cinema in particular, are very important for us. We believe that when we are setting up the first news conference of the new period of the festival; We celebrate it with great excitement. Because our colleagues in different parts of the festival were working for many months to bring the festival to this stage."