Turkey and Abdullah Ocalan have reached an agreement, but PKK has refused to accept Turkey's demands: activist

In a television interview, Baran discussed recent developments in the relationship between Turkey and Abdullah Ocalan, the PKK's role in Syrian Kurdistan, and the impact of US policies on the Kurdish situation in the Middle East. He emphasized that Turkey seeks to use Ocalan to control Syrian Kurdistan, but the PKK has rejected Turkey's demands.

Baran, speaking to Rudaw TV, noted that the policies of the new US administration under Donald Trump, as it consolidates power, could bring significant changes to the Middle East.

He stated, "After the US elections and the Astana talks, we have entered a new phase, the effects of which will be evident on the region and the Kurds."

Regarding the relationship between Turkey and the PKK, Baran said, "No one can deny the PKK's role in Syrian Kurdistan. However, forces such as the People's Protection Units (YPG) and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) operate independently and are recognized by global powers like the US and Russia." He added that Turkey considers the PKK the main source of tension in Syrian Kurdistan and uses this as justification for its attacks.

On Turkey's relationship with Abdullah Ocalan, he said, "Turkey and Ocalan have reached agreements on some issues, and Turkey is trying to make the PKK a partner in these agreements." However, according to Baran, the PKK has rejected these terms, and this disagreement could lead to an ideological rift between the PKK and Ocalan.

Baran emphasized that Turkey is deeply concerned about the possibility of Syrian Kurdistan becoming an autonomous region with official status. He explained, "Through its attacks, Turkey is trying to prevent the formation of an official entity in Syrian Kurdistan and force the Kurds to reach an agreement either with Bashar al-Assad or with Syrian opposition forces."

He added, "Turkey is trying to expand its influence in Syrian Kurdistan by using Ocalan. But the PKK does not accept these proposals and continues its resistance. These disagreements may have deeper political and ideological consequences."

Finally, Baran stressed that Turkey's policies are currently focused more on its domestic interests and maintaining its influence in the region. He added, "The Kurds must strengthen their international relations and avoid relying solely on regional actors. Otherwise, they may become more vulnerable to future developments."