U.S. government and private sector supporting Iraqi Kurdish forces

Sirwan Barzani, a Peshmerga commander in the Gwer region, announced the delivery of new American military equipment to the Peshmerga forces. He told Region magazine that the Peshmerga received more advanced equipment, particularly for combating ISIS militants.

This senior Iraqi Kurdish military official stated that the Peshmerga received different equipment this time, including advanced cameras for monitoring border areas.

However, he stressed that the Peshmerga still need military support from the U.S. and the anti-ISIS coalition.

In addition to U.S. government aid to Iraqi Kurdish military forces, American private military companies have also been established in Iraqi Kurdistan to provide military support to the Peshmerga.

According to Region magazine, Amentum is one of the American companies that has had an office in Iraqi Kurdistan for the past five years, providing logistical support and military training services to the Peshmerga.

Brian Robert, the vice president of this American company and a former U.S. military officer, told Region that the company provides services in the areas of military equipment protection, Peshmerga training, and increasing Peshmerga readiness.

According to this former U.S. military official, Amentum plans to establish two main offices in Erbil and Sulaimani in the near future to further support the Peshmerga.