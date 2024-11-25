Erdogan's potential agreement with Ocalan doesn't guarantee peace: Time

Time suggests this is a political maneuver by Erdogan, who seeks to maintain power indefinitely. Since Turkish law currently limits presidency to two terms, Erdogan is allegedly looking for ways to circumvent this restriction and run again in 2028. Time posits that securing Kurdish support through an agreement with Ocalan, potentially involving concessions, is part of Erdogan's strategy to change the constitution and allow him to run again, relying on Kurdish MPs to achieve this.

Time cautions that even if an agreement is reached, it doesn't automatically translate to peace.

The magazine implicitly raises doubts about the PKK's adherence to any potential agreement, citing the recent PKK attack on Turkish aerospace facilities as an example of how easily such a deal could be undermined.

Therefore, while Erdogan might seek a deal with Ocalan to win Kurdish support, Time suggests this action doesn't guarantee an end to the conflict.