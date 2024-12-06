Syrian army withdrawal from Deir ez-Zor; SDF takes control

The Syrian army withdrew from areas bordering Iraq in the southern Euphrates region of Deir ez-Zor towards western Syria in Damascus, and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) took control of these areas. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, military units of the Syrian army in the border areas with Iraq, particularly in Deir ez-Zor, withdrew towards Damascus in western Syria.

Deir ez-Zor city center, Mayadin, Quriyah, Albu Kamal, and several other areas are among those evacuated by the Syrian army.

According to local Syrian sources, after the Syrian army evacuated these areas, the SDF forces took their control.