Erdogan: A new political and diplomatic reality has emerged in Syria

Erdogan, also the leader of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), spoke at his party's 8th provincial congress in Dilok (Gaziantep). Regarding attacks by groups led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) originating in northern Syria and extending to Damascus, he said: "Just as we value the peace and security of Hatay, we also desire the security of Hama, Homs, Damascus, Raqqa, and Ain al-Arab (Kobane)."

Erdogan, recalling his call for "dialogue" with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, said: "We want a Syria where different identities live together in peace. We hope to see such a Syria in the near future. The Damascus regime did not understand the value of the outstretched hand of friendship from Turkey. Turkey, as always, is on the right side of history."

Criticizing the Republican People's Party (CHP)'s statements on Syria, Erdogan said: "You are the main opposition party in Turkey, not the defender of the Damascus regime. Why does the Republican People's Party bother with the people of Aleppo's affection for our star and crescent flag?"

Reiterating that Turkey has no ambitions on Syrian territory, Erdogan said: "We don't desire even a pebble of land from any country. Our wish is for our neighbor Syria to achieve the peace and tranquility it has been deprived of for 13 years. We are aware that the separatist terrorist group is opportunistically trying to exploit the situation. We will not allow any action to threaten our national security. A new political and diplomatic reality now exists in Syria. Syria belongs to all its people, including various ethnicities, religions, and religious groups. Syrian soil is saturated with war, blood, and tears. Our Syrian brothers deserve freedom, security, and peaceful lives in their country. Supporting Syria's territorial integrity by responsible actors and all international organizations will be the best path for our region."