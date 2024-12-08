Masoud Barzani: Syrian developments have a direct impact on regional stability and its political future

He emphasized that these developments have a direct impact on Syria's security and stability and the regional balance, and urged all parties to avoid exacerbating ethnic and sectarian differences and to reach a peaceful solution that serves the interests of all segments of Syrian society.

Masoud Barzani, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), stated in a written message regarding the situation in Syria: "We are following the recent developments and changes in Syria with great concern." He stressed: "These events and occurrences have a direct impact on the political destiny, security, and stability of Syria, as well as on the regional balance."

SharPress news agency, reporting on this news, wrote: The head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party stated in a written statement: "We are following the recent developments and changes in Syria with great concern, because these events and developments will have a direct impact on the political destiny, security, and stability of Syria, as well as on our regional balance."

He added: "We hope that these developments and changes will ultimately lead to dialogue and understanding to resolve the problems and that actions will not be taken that deepen the ethnic and sectarian divisions in Syria's structure."

At the end of the statement, Masoud Barzani stressed: "We also hope that the parties involved will reach a peaceful agreement that benefits all segments of Syrian society and brings peace, stability, and coexistence."