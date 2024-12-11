Since the fall of Damascus to Syrian opposition forces, including the currently designated terrorist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and the Free Syrian Army (FSA)—both with human rights violation records in Syria—Turkey has renewed its military campaign against Kurdish-controlled areas in Syria.

Almost all global political circles and think tanks agree that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is taking advantage of Bashar al-Assad's government's collapse to end the Kurds' existence through proxy forces.

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), in its latest analysis, identifies the destruction of the political and military existence of Syrian Kurds in northern and northeastern Syria as one of Turkey's main goals in attempting to overthrow Assad's rule.

Sinan Ciddi, senior Turkey researcher at FDD, stated: "While the world watches the fall of the Damascus government, Turkey, using its proxy forces, is waging war on Kurdish-controlled areas in Syria. Turkey's mission is to destroy the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and end American support for Syrian Kurds."

He believes Syria will not see peace without recognizing the Kurdish self-governance in the northeast. Seth J. Frantzman, a visiting fellow at FDD, emphasized that the FSA's attacks on the Kurds show that Erdogan and Turkey are using Syria's current instability to destroy the Kurds.

He stressed that ignoring the Kurds' situation will not bring peace to Syria, regardless of the fall of the previous regime.

He also argued that the US can prevent further Turkish escalation in Syria by supporting the Kurds.

Ahmed Al-Shrawi, a political analyst at FDD, warned that the FSA has become a tool for Erdogan to achieve his goals in Syria. Although the FSA claimed to be fighting to overthrow the central Syrian government, from the outset, it also included fighting Syrian Kurds in its agenda.

The respected Economist magazine also warned of escalating tensions in Kurdish-controlled areas of Syria.

The publication warned that Syrian Kurds face increased pressure and isolation following Assad's fall, with Erdogan increasing pressure for their withdrawal from northern and northeastern Syria.

The Economist warned that Erdogan, having been frustrated by regime change in Syria for the past ten years, has invested in eliminating the Kurds.

Now, with a suitable opportunity, he will use any means to destroy the Syrian Kurds. Jean-Marc, a French political scientist, emphasized in an interview with Medialine US that Turkey is focused on destroying the existence of Syrian Kurds, and this goal is the driving force behind Turkey's military intervention in Syria.

Joe Young, director of the School of Diplomacy and Commerce at the University of Kentucky, told the agency that one of Turkey's main goals in its military intervention in Syria was to create an opportunity to eliminate Kurdish political identity in Syria.