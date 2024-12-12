US ultimatum to Syrian Kurdish forces to withdraw from Manbij

Following the fall of the central Syrian government, Syrian rebels supported by Turkey seized the cities of Tel Rifaat and Manbij, which had been under Kurdish control since 2014.

Reuters reported that the withdrawal of Syrian Kurdish forces from Manbij occurred after intense fighting and an agreement between Turkey and the United States.

However, Al-Monitor, an American magazine that monitors and analyzes Middle Eastern developments, claimed in a report that the Syrian Kurdish forces were not eager to leave Manbij and hand it over to the Turkish-backed rebels. Instead, they were forced to evacuate the city due to pressure and an ultimatum from the United States.

Amberin Zaman, a senior journalist for the publication, also emphasized on X (formerly Twitter), citing American sources, that the Syrian Kurdish forces were forced to cede Manbij to the rebels and Turkey after pressure from the United States, their ally.

According to this report, the US and Turkey agreed that the Turkish-backed rebels would not attack areas east of the Euphrates River in exchange for seizing areas under the control of Syrian Kurds.