US sources: potential meeting between Syrian Kurds, new Damascus rulers

The Kurdish self-administration in northern and northeastern Syria has expressed a willingness to engage constructively with the new Syrian government, including with the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group. They have reportedly installed the new Syrian flag in areas under their control in northeastern Syria, signifying a willingness to dialogue with Damascus.

Some American sources and experts report that a Kurdish delegation from northeastern Syria may be sent to Damascus for talks and negotiations with the new rulers.

Eliza Marcus, a former US official and expert on Kurdish issues (author of the book "Blood and Belief" about the PKK), mentioned on X (formerly Twitter) the potential visit of delegation but emphasized that official sources have not confirmed this.

Victor Sejoug, a geopolitical analyst, also mentioned this, adding that constructive engagement between Syrian Kurds and Damascus is also desired by the US.

He suggests Washington wants constructive interaction between HTS and official Syrian groups (like the Kurdish self-administration) before removing HTS from the list of terrorist organizations, potentially using this interaction as justification for delisting.

According to this analyst, Washington aims for a peace agreement between the Kurds and Damascus.

Michael Horowitz, a geopolitical analyst, also reported on the possibility of a Kurdish delegation from northeastern Syria traveling to Damascus. However, he specified that the delegation went to meet with officials designated for the transitional period.

However, Kurdish sources have not yet commented on this matter.

Matt Broomfield, an expert on Kurdish affairs, told the BBC that Syrian Kurds are eager for constructive engagement with the new Syrian government, but those in control of Damascus are more focused on suppressing the Kurds and dismantling the Kurdish self-administration.