Yashar Guler: Cross-border operations against the PKK and YPG will intensify

Yashar Guler, Turkey's Minister of National Defense, announced the continuation of cross-border military operations against the Kurdish groups PKK and YPG with increasing pressure, emphasizing that Turkey will not allow these groups to exploit the region's instability.

He also called on international forces to support the new Syrian administration.

Cooperation with the new Syrian administration is essential for regional security and stability.

During a visit to military units stationed on the Syrian border, Turkish Defense Minister Yashar Guler spoke about Turkey's approach to the new administration in Syria.

He stated that Turkey is ready to cooperate with the new administration to maintain Syria's territorial integrity, political unity, and security, emphasizing that this cooperation is vital for achieving regional stability.

Referring to recent changes in Syria's governmental structure, the Turkish Defense Minister said: "In Syria, the oppressive regime has fallen, and we have now entered a new era. Today, the Syrian people have the main say, and we will continue to stand by them. To ensure Syria's security, political unity, and stability, we will have close cooperation and coordination with the new administration."

He also emphasized the role of the Syrian National Army (SNA) as "part of the new administration," adding: "We believe that the Syrian National Army, along with the Syrian people, will liberate all territories occupied by terrorist groups. Turkey will also continue its actions until all terrorist elements in the border regions are eliminated."

Guler said that recent events are the result of the resistance and efforts of the Syrian people to end the oppression of the previous regime. He also highlighted Turkey's role in supporting refugees and protecting its borders, saying:

"Since 2016, with our military operations and the sacrifices of the Turkish Armed Forces and the great Turkish nation, we have supported the Syrian people. All regional actors should consider Turkey's sacrifices in future steps and respect our country's sensitivities."

Guler stressed that Turkey will continue its efforts to stabilize the situation in Syria and ensure the dignified return of refugees, and that any action should consider the interests of the local people and the costs incurred along the way.

The Turkish Defense Minister, stating that Turkey's military operations in cross-border regions will continue with increased pressure, said that Turkey holds the key to resolving the Syrian crisis and called on all regional actors to cooperate with Turkey to achieve lasting peace.