Ocalan says strengthening Turk-Kurd brotherhood ‘historic responsibility’: pro-Kurdish party

“Re-strengthening the Turkish-Kurdish brotherhood is not only a historic responsibility but also a matter of urgency for all peoples,” Ocalan said.

The statement followed a visit by two DEM Party representatives to Imrali Island, where Ocalan is imprisoned.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government recently granted the DEM Party’s request to meet with Ocalan, who founded the PKK, a group designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey and its Western allies.

This visit comes two months after Devlet Bahceli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), extended an invitation to Ocalan to renounce violence and dissolve the PKK, a gesture supported by Erdogan.

“I have the competence and determination to contribute positively to the new paradigm initiated by Mr. Bahceli and Mr. Erdogan,” Ocalan said, adding that the visiting delegation would relay his perspective to both state officials and political stakeholders.

“In light of this, I am ready to take the necessary positive steps and make the call.”