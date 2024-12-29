Ahmad Sharaa: Federalism is unacceptable for Syria

In an interview, Sharaa stated that Kurdish forces will be integrated into the Syrian Ministry of Defense, and negotiations on this matter are ongoing. He stressed that there is no possibility of Syria's disintegration and that they reject federalism for Syria.

According to the Sharpress news agency, Sharaa said in a televised interview: "Kurdish forces will become part of the Syrian Ministry of Defense, and discussions on this are continuing."

Sharaa added: "There is no possibility of the division of Syria, and we reject federalism for Syria."

In another part of his speech, Sharaa spoke about the Kurdish people in Syria, adding: "Our discussions to resolve the problems of northern and eastern Syria are continuing, and the Kurds are an inseparable part of Syria."

He also said: "There are no concerns within Syria because Syria will not cause anyone distress, and we govern with a mindset of statesmanship."