German and French FMs visit Damascus, Meet with Ahmad Sharaa

This marks the first visit by European officials of this level to Damascus since diplomatic ties were severed following the events in Syria and the breakdown of communication with the then-government in 2011.

Upon arrival in Damascus, Baerbock and Le Drian emphasized their support for the Syrian people, encompassing all their diverse groups and communities, and their desire to establish new political relations with Damascus.

The French Foreign Minister stated that France and Germany stand alongside the Syrian people with all their various groups and communities. He added that they aim to strengthen a peaceful transition process in Syria, benefiting the Syrian people and regional stability.

The German Foreign Minister said their visit to Damascus signals the European Union's willingness to begin a new political relationship with Syria. She added that Syrians, after the end of a painful chapter under Assad's rule, now have the opportunity to once again take control of their country's destiny.

Agence France-Presse previously reported that the ministers' visit included planned negotiations with the new Damascus authorities on behalf of the European Union.