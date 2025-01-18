Mazloum Abdi meets Centcom commander in northern Syria

Abdi announced the meeting on X (formerly Twitter), stating that he also met with Kevin Leahy, commander of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), and Michael Brooks, commander of Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force – Levant (CSOJTF-L).

The tweet emphasized the importance of the meeting in assessing the situation in Syria and joint operations against ISIS. Abdi highlighted the need for international efforts to rehabilitate families in the al-Hol camp and secure prisons.

He reiterated the importance of strengthening partnerships and the vital role of the United States in achieving a lasting ceasefire in northern and eastern Syria, ensuring security and stability throughout the country.

CENTCOM issued a statement on Friday confirming General Kurilla's trip to Syria, where he met with U.S. commanders and SDF forces and visited the al-Hol and Roj camps.