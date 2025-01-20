Kurdistan Region opposition party says won’t accept offer to join government

“The KDP [Kurdistan Democratic Party] has discussed giving us ministries along with deputy ministers, director generals, and those positions. They've said whatever item we want can be put on the government's agenda, but truthfully, we - with all due respect - don't trust these things,” party leader Shaswar Abdulwahid said in a press conference.

“If we don't have power, authority, sovereign positions so that we can fulfill our promises to people, we won't participate in any way and will remain in opposition,” he added.

The Kurdistan Region held its long-overdue parliamentary elections on October 20. The ruling KDP won 39 seats, followed by its government ally but political rival the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) with 23 seats. New Generation took third place with 15 seats.

No party won a majority so a governing coalition will need to be formed, but talks have been slow to gain momentum.

Opposition parties Komal, the Kurdistan Islamic Union, the People’s Front (Baray Gal), and the National Stance Movement (Halwest) have denounced the election results, alleging fraud and voter manipulation.

New Generation is the Kurdistan Region’s most vocal opposition force. Formed by businessman Shaswar Abdulwahid to contest the 2018 regional elections, it won eight seats and went on to win another nine seats in the 2021 Iraqi parliamentary vote.

The party routinely supports anti-establishment protests in Erbil and Sulaimani and is known for its harsh criticism of the ruling parties.