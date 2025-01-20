ENKS council representative: Kurdish-Kurdish dialogue will begin soon

Bozan, speaking to Rudaw TV on Saturday, January 18, 2025, highlighted the importance of the meeting between Masoud Barzani and Mazloum Kobani that took place in Erbil on Thursday, January 16th.

He expressed gratitude to Barzani, stating that he has consistently demonstrated a commitment to resolving the Kurdish issue.

Bozan expressed optimism that this dialogue will mark a new step forward, emphasizing the importance of unity, solidarity, and a common stance among Kurds in Syria.

He assured the Kurdish people that meetings will be held soon and will produce positive outcomes.

He believes that these discussions can lead to a new phase that addresses the needs of the Kurdish population.

Bozan also described the critical situation in Kobani, citing water and electricity shortages and widespread fear of further conflict.

He noted the absence of American or coalition forces on the Kobani border, contrasting it with their previous deployments.

The official expressed concern about potential attacks from the so-called Syrian National Army, fearing a repetition of the displacement seen in Girê Spî, Afrin, and Serekaniye.

He pointed out that before the Turkish-backed militia seized Manbij, Kobani's needs were met through that area, but now reliance on Raqqa, Qamishli, and Hasakah has created significant challenges.