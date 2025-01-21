Ozgur Ozel: Gaddafi and Saddam were also single-voiced and they fell

Ozgur Ozel, the leader of the CHP, in his speech at the panel "Modern Rights and the Politicization of the Judiciary," criticized the prevailing situation in the judicial system and the diminishing separation of powers in Turkey.

Referring to the current trend, Ozel said: "We are at a point in history where we can no longer talk about the separation of powers. Every day we witness a decrease in the independence of judicial and administrative institutions. Gaddafi and Saddam also ruled with single-voiced systems and had no belief in the rule of law. Those regimes fell, and this is the fate of all systems built on a single voice."

Criticism of the treatment of CHP members

He also referred to the arrest of Cem Aydin, the head of the CHP youth branch, due to a tweet, saying: "This morning, because of a post from the official account of the youth branch of the party, eight police officers went to Cem Aydin's house. There was no arrest warrant, but they practically arrested him. These behaviors demonstrate the dominance of a police state mentality."

Yesterday FETO, today Akin Gorlek

The CHP leader also compared the current system to the period of influence of the Fethullah Gülen movement (FETO) in the Turkish government and judiciary, saying: "At that time, FETO served as a small contractor for the power; today, Akin Gorlek plays the same role. But the main problem is the system that creates such contractors."

Ozel concluded by emphasizing the importance of returning to democratic principles and the separation of powers, calling on all political and social activists to work towards restoring the independence of government institutions and the rule of law.