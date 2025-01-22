Masoud Barzani stresses on Kurdish Unity and coordination in meeting with ENKS delegation

He stressed the necessity of unity and coordination among Kurdish parties and considered joint dialogues essential for strengthening cooperation.

On Wednesday, January 21, 2025, Masoud Barzani received the ENKS leadership delegation in Salah al-Din. During the meeting, Barzani emphasized the need for unity, coordination, and joint cooperation among Kurdish factions in Syria.

The meeting discussed the political and security situation in Syria, the results of dialogues and rapprochement between Kurdish parties in Syria, and the visit of the Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to Barzani.

Masoud Barzani reiterated the importance of unity, coordination, and joint work among Kurdish parties in Syria.