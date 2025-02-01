Syrian Kurdish Front: Ahmad Shara's appointment as transitional president is illegal

The SKF's statement, released on January 30th, according to Kurdistan 24, expressed further concern over the presence of armed groups at Shara's installation ceremony, including Sultan Suleiman Shah, Hamza Division, and Ahrar al-Sharqiya. These groups have committed crimes against humanity against the Kurdish people in areas under their control.

The SKF described the event not as a step toward a new democratic Syria, but rather as resembling a military council meeting, with Shara being appointed as a military ruler.

The SKF insisted that a comprehensive Syrian national dialogue conference should have been convened first, followed by the formation of an inclusive transitional government council.

This council would then select a civilian president for an interim government until democratic elections could be held nationwide.

The statement reiterated concerns that this premature decision increases fears of a return to military rule, potentially transitioning Syria from one oppressive regime to another.

The SKF highlighted Shara's actions as marginalizing Syrian communities, creating a government limited to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and excluding genuine representatives of various communities from the national dialogue conference – actions deemed dangerously indicative of Syria's future.

The SKF emphasized that any political transition process in Syria must be inclusive, overseen by the United Nations, and based on respect for the rights of all communities, guaranteeing justice and democracy.

Finally, the SKF called on the international community and relevant parties to pressure the current Syrian authorities to ensure the rights of all communities in a new Syria.