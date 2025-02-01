High-Level Committee for implementing Iraq-Iran Security Agreement will hold its next meeting in Kurdistan Region

Iraq's National Security Advisor announced that the meeting emphasized the necessity of preventing the use of Iraqi territory for attacks against neighboring countries.

The Rudaw news agency reported that the meeting of the joint Iran-Iraq committee took place on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, in Baghdad.

The meeting was chaired by Qassem al-Araji, Iraq's National Security Advisor, and attended by Rebar Ahmed, the Minister of Interior of the Kurdistan Regional Government.

According to a statement from the office of the Iraqi National Security Advisor, Iraqi and Iranian representatives discussed methods for implementing the provisions of the bilateral security agreement and reviewed obstacles and challenges to its implementation.

On March 19, 2023, Iraq and Iran signed a security agreement in Baghdad aimed at coordinating the protection of their shared borders.

The most important clauses of this agreement involve removing groups opposed to the Islamic Republic of Iran from the common border areas.

According to the statement, the members of the High-Level Committee agreed that their next meeting would be held in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Qassem al-Araji wrote on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that the meeting stressed the need to prevent the use of Iraqi soil for attacks on neighboring countries and that all obstacles to the implementation of the agreement's provisions must be removed.