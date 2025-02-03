Kurdish administration slams Damascus for ‘illegal’ conference

The Kurdish administration in northeast Syria (Rojava) strongly condemned the Syrian government's recent Damascus conference, calling it illegal and illegitimate.

The conference, which dissolved existing armed groups and the parliament, featured attendees the Kurds identify as terrorists, including individuals sanctioned by the U.S. for human rights abuses and the assassination of Kurdish politician Hevrin Khalaf. The Rojava administration criticized the exclusion of other ethnic and religious groups, arguing that a genuine national dialogue, inclusive of all Syrian components, is necessary to resolve the country's ongoing instability. While the new Syrian government has promised a future national conference, the Rojava administration remains skeptical, emphasizing that excluding any group will prevent achieving lasting peace. Despite this condemnation, there have been no reported clashes between the new Syrian security forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Rojava's military, and ongoing discussions regarding the SDF's role in Syria's future security apparatus are underway.